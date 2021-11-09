KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 9th

Sky conditions continue to clear up across the Concho Valley this afternoon, temperatures are sitting prertty close to what we saw yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, temperatures have been a bit cooler in the east as the clouds have clear out later for those areas. Winds have been breezy at time with gust up to 25 MPH, those winds are expected to die down a bit going into the evening.

Windy Wednesday as winds will pick back up in the afternoon gusting to 30 MPH at times. That brings in more warm air advection allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, well above average for early November. All of this action will be ahead of a cold front move through late on Wednesday night. Some of the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley could see an isolated shower or storm but the majority will stay dry.

Veteran’s Day, cooler and breezy with winds coming from the northeast instead of the south. Lots of Veteran activities planned across the Concho Valley so the weather should be fantastic for anyone looking to get out and about for those events.

Clear

San Angelo

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
56°F Some clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

59°F Fair Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

57°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

58°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

