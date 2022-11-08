Winds are starting to pick up across the region, southerly winds with gust up to 25 MPH for parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures continue to stay about 10 degrees above average with most locations in the upper 70s and low 80s. Increased upper level cloud coverage continues to move across the state, but will have minimal impact on the temperatures throughout the area.

Next cold front will arrive late Thursday and early Friday morning, that will make for some much colder temperatures expected for Veteran’s Day and into the weekend. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible with the front’s arrival but will not be very widespread.

Colder air behind the front will drop temperatures 20-25 degrees for the weekend, leading some overnight lows to fall into the mid 30s, so some near freezing conditions could exist going into early next week, temperatures will slowly climb back up closer to average.