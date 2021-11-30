KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 30th

Some upper level cirrus clouds passing through the region with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The warm and quiet pattern will remain in place for the next several days. Tonight lows will fall into the 40s with the mostly clear skies continuing.

This weekend, some increased cloud coverage for Friday ahead of some cooler air expected to arrive late Friday and early this weekend. Rain chances for Friday will stay very slim, but the chance of an isolated showers will be possible. Temperatures will cool off into the 60s for the weekend a bit closer to average for the beginning of December.

The 2021 Hurricane season comes to close today, it was an active season with the 4th most named storms in a season. Hurricane Ida made headlines as the strongest to make landfall in Louisiana. Most of the storms stayed as just tropical storm strength.

Clear

San Angelo

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

63°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

