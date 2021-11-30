KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 30th

Some upper level cirrus clouds passing through the region with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The warm and quiet pattern will remain in place for the next several days. Tonight lows will fall into the 40s with the mostly clear skies continuing.

This weekend, some increased cloud coverage for Friday ahead of some cooler air expected to arrive late Friday and early this weekend. Rain chances for Friday will stay very slim, but the chance of an isolated showers will be possible. Temperatures will cool off into the 60s for the weekend a bit closer to average for the beginning of December.

The 2021 Hurricane season comes to close today, it was an active season with the 4th most named storms in a season. Hurricane Ida made headlines as the strongest to make landfall in Louisiana. Most of the storms stayed as just tropical storm strength.