KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 30th

Some upper level cirrus clouds passing through the region with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The warm and quiet pattern will remain in place for the next several days. Tonight lows will fall into the 40s with the mostly clear skies continuing.

This weekend, some increased cloud coverage for Friday ahead of some cooler air expected to arrive late Friday and early this weekend. Rain chances for Friday will stay very slim, but the chance of an isolated showers will be possible. Temperatures will cool off into the 60s for the weekend a bit closer to average for the beginning of December.

The 2021 Hurricane season comes to close today, it was an active season with the 4th most named storms in a season. Hurricane Ida made headlines as the strongest to make landfall in Louisiana. Most of the storms stayed as just tropical storm strength.

Clear

San Angelo

55°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph W
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

61°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F A few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

55°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

56°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

