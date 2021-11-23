KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 23rd

Warm and windy across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Temperatures peaked in the mid 70s for most of the region. Winds have been from the south with some gust getting up 30 MPH for much the area, slightly higher to the west.

Tonight, overnight lows will stay a bit warmer, as overnight lows will tumble into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the area. Cloud coverage will remain in the place, but most of the clouds will remain in the upper level and will have a minimum impacts on temperatures.

Wednesday, warm and windy once again, temperatures build up to the upper 70s and lower 80s for some locations. During the evening and overnight hours our next cold front will push through the region which will allow temperatures to drop and develop some isolated showers and storms in the area. The best chances for showers will be in the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley towards areas like Junction and Mason.

Thanksgiving will see some isolated showers during the early morning hours, but conditions will dry out through the day with much cooler temperatures behind it. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the mid and upper 50s.

Friday and into the weekend will be fairly quiet and slowly warm up, but an area of moisture will move through late on Saturday night with the chance for some isolated showers lingering into early morning Sunday.

Clear

San Angelo

60°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

63°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
54°F A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

58°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

60°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
53°F Gusty winds developing. Partly cloudy this evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

60°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

