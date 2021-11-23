KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 23rd

Warm and windy across the Concho Valley this afternoon. Temperatures peaked in the mid 70s for most of the region. Winds have been from the south with some gust getting up 30 MPH for much the area, slightly higher to the west.

Tonight, overnight lows will stay a bit warmer, as overnight lows will tumble into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the area. Cloud coverage will remain in the place, but most of the clouds will remain in the upper level and will have a minimum impacts on temperatures.

Wednesday, warm and windy once again, temperatures build up to the upper 70s and lower 80s for some locations. During the evening and overnight hours our next cold front will push through the region which will allow temperatures to drop and develop some isolated showers and storms in the area. The best chances for showers will be in the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley towards areas like Junction and Mason.

Thanksgiving will see some isolated showers during the early morning hours, but conditions will dry out through the day with much cooler temperatures behind it. Afternoon highs will struggle to get into the mid and upper 50s.

Friday and into the weekend will be fairly quiet and slowly warm up, but an area of moisture will move through late on Saturday night with the chance for some isolated showers lingering into early morning Sunday.