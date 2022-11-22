Patchy dense fog to start of the morning across the Concho Valley, which start breaking up around lunch time. Those clear skies didn’t last long as a layer of stratocumulus clouds moved in from the south and across the area. Temperatures did increase slightly throughout the state as afternoon highs peaked in the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday, as a lot of people hit the road to gather with family, cloudy skies and seasonal temperatures will provide some pleasant travel conditions.

Thanksgiving, warmer for the region, with some possible isolated showers in towards the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley. Rain chances will increase through the evening hours and through the day Friday as low pressure system develop over the state. That will drop temperatures back down into upper 40s for afternoon highs on Friday.

The cooldown will be rather short and temperatures rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the month of November.