Skies cleared during the morning hours with some fair weather cumulus that developed during the afternoon. Pleasant temperatures across the Concho Valley as highs reach up into the mid 70s. Winds have been light and southerly with some gusty conditions in the southwestern parts of the viewing area.

Wednesday another warm and quiet day for the region but winds will start to increase from the south during the evening and overnight hours. Those winds will continue ahead of our next frontal system which will move into the area on Friday.

Friday, the next cold front arrives increasing rain chances for the state. Unlike the past event which saw widespread rain across the Concho Valley, this event doesn’t look to be nearly as widespread with the better rain chances in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. A quick cooldown as temperatures will drop behind the front, but the system quickly moves through, meaning temperatures will bounce back up into the 80s and upper 70s heading into the next week.