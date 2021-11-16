KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 16th

Another record breaking day across the Lone Star State as several locations in Texas broke record highs this afternoon. San Angelo hit a high 87 degrees breaking the old record of 84 set back in 2016. Those warmer temperatures will carry into the evening and overnight hours with above average temperatures expected tonight as well. Temperatures will only cool off into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will start out on the warm and windy side ahead of the cold front. The cold front will move into the region late on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Winds will stay gusty with the front but turn from the northeast, pulling those temperatures down into the mid 60s and closer to average for this time of year.

The weekend will start to see temperatures slowly sneak back up into the 70s before another cold front arrive early next week. Both cold front will stay dry no rain expected for the next seven days.