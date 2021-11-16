KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 16th

Another record breaking day across the Lone Star State as several locations in Texas broke record highs this afternoon. San Angelo hit a high 87 degrees breaking the old record of 84 set back in 2016. Those warmer temperatures will carry into the evening and overnight hours with above average temperatures expected tonight as well. Temperatures will only cool off into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will start out on the warm and windy side ahead of the cold front. The cold front will move into the region late on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Winds will stay gusty with the front but turn from the northeast, pulling those temperatures down into the mid 60s and closer to average for this time of year.

The weekend will start to see temperatures slowly sneak back up into the 70s before another cold front arrive early next week. Both cold front will stay dry no rain expected for the next seven days.

Clear

San Angelo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
59°F Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

65°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

65°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
58°F Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
11 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
56°F A clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

