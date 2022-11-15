Chilly temperatures return back to the Concho Valley, as we saw afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s today Winds have definitely calmed down today as well as we only see winds at 10 mph out of the northeast. We’ve also been seeing some mostly cloudy skies today, these cloudy conditions will follow us into our nighttime hours, and our winds will continue out of the northeast at 5-10 mph as we cool down into the low to mid 30s for our overnight lows.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today as we see afternoon highs in the low 50s and continue our mostly cloudy skies. Winds will calm down even more as we only see them at about 5 mph and out of the northeast tomorrow afternoon. Temps cool down to the mid 30s again for our overnight lows, and we remain mostly cloudy. Winds will also shift more out of the east northeast yet still only at about 5 mph, and remaining calm all night.

For Thursday we see our temps increase slightly with afternoon highs rising into the upper 50s. We will see our cloudy conditions lessen as we see sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be light and variable as we wake up, but shift out of the southwest at 5-10 mph as we go into our afternoon. After sunset we will start to drop into our cooler temps, a cold front comes through, and we see our overnight lows return to the low 30s expecting more freezing temps across the Concho Valley to look out for in your area.

Friday we see afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s as we decrease our temps. We will see some increased cloud coverage and winds out of the south southeast at 5-10 becoming out of the east northeast as we go further into the morning. Even colder temps expected Friday night as well with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, so once again prepare for these below freezing temps. Winds also increase Friday night out of the northeast at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, as another cold front arrives.

We see the effects of that cold front on Saturday as we get our weekend start off with even colder temps, as our afternoon highs drop again, sitting in the mid to upper 40s. Freezing temps expected again for our overnight lows.