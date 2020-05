Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds for Tuesday. Highs got to the low 80s for and will stay cool into the evening with lows in the low 60s. Temperatures slowly get back into the upper 80s. Wednesday evening a few pop-up storms are possible. A few areas in the Concho Valley could see another round of severe storms as well.

For the end of the week dry conditions come back to Concho Valley. Upper 80s and plenty of sunshine are in store for the weekend.