KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, May the 25th

Partly cloudy skies with highs got to the upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are expected for the end of the day. Overnight lows get down to the upper 60s and a few places getting to the low 70s. Temperatures are sitting at average for our highs. Low 90s and mostly clear skies for most of the week.
Upper atmosphere lift on Friday and Saturday lead to pop up showers. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures.