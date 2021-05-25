KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, May the 25th

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 84° 68°

Wednesday

95° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 95° 72°

Thursday

96° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 18% 96° 72°

Friday

90° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 90° 65°

Saturday

86° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 86° 67°

Sunday

87° / 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 19% 87° 67°

Monday

85° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 32% 85° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

76°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

73°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

72°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
72°

71°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

70°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
70°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
69°

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
71°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
76°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

83°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Sunny
2%
89°

92°

3 PM
Sunny
3%
92°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
4%
93°

93°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

93°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

Partly cloudy skies with highs got to the upper 80s. A few isolated showers and storms are expected for the end of the day. Overnight lows get down to the upper 60s and a few places getting to the low 70s. Temperatures are sitting at average for our highs. Low 90s and mostly clear skies for most of the week.

Upper atmosphere lift on Friday and Saturday lead to pop up showers. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunny

San Angelo

84°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

82°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eldorado

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Sunny

Mertzon

83°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
Fair

Eden

82°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full Moon
