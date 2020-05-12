KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, May the 12th

Last night most of the southern part of the Concho Valley saw a line of storms moving across the area. These storms had a good amount of lightning and dropped up to 2 inches in some areas.

Partly cloudy skies with upper 80s. Tomorrow another active day for the Concho Valley. We have a slight risk for some strong storms. They can produce strong winds and large hail.

A break from rain chances on Thursday before more coming back Friday. Friday evening and overnight a chance of showers and storms. They linger into Saturday clearing out from North West to South East.