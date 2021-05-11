KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, May the 11th

A rainy and stormy start to the day, which helped keep our temperatures cool in the mid 60s. Overnight rain chances do diminish put are not completely gone. Overnight lows get down to the low 50s. Showers and light rain stick around into our Wednesday along with cloudy conditions. Highs stay in the mid 60s for Wednesday. Temperatures take their time to warm back up for the rest of the week. Our rain chances clear out for the end of the week.
Into the weekend and next week our main focus is the dry line. Highs are in the mid 80s. Plenty of moisture is in our area to allow pop up storms to form along this dry line.