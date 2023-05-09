Afternoon highs were a tad bit cooler this afternoon and only rose into the low to upper 90s, though still quite above average. Winds have been out of the southeast around 10 mph. Skies are partly cloudy, and high clouds will increase through the next couple of hours. We’ll see some storms for the southeastern counties as they see increased moisture content. Through the evening our temps will drop to the low to upper 60s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph. Skies will clear through the overnight hours and we’ll see partly cloudy skies.

For our Wednesday afternoon we well see afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll continue our isolated rain chances through the later afternoon and into the evening across the area. Temps will drop to the mid to upper 60s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10-15 mph. Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy and we’ll see storms continue for the area until soon after we pass midnight.

Looking ahead to our Thursday we see afternoon highs remain above average and reach into the low to upper 90s once again for the Concho Valley. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10 mph. Skies will be sunny through the early morning hours, though going through the afternoon clouds will start to build into the area, and through the late afternoon we’ll continue our trend and start to see some storms form through the area. As we continue into the evening our temps will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph. Skies will clear overnight and we’ll see mostly clear conditions.