Another warm up for our temperatures across the Concho Valley for our Tuesday. Temperatures reached up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for our afternoon highs. Winds have been out of the southeast around 5 mph and skies have been sunny! As we go into the evening our temps will start to fall, they will drop all the way into the mid to upper 60s overnight for our lows across the area. Skies will be mostly clear overnight and winds will be out of the east southeast at about 10 mph.

Our afternoon highs will be very similar to what we saw today reaching into the upper 80s and low 90s once again. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be sunny once again as well. For the later parts of your Wednesday we will see temps cool into the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and we could see some winds become a bit more breezy in isolated places. We will start to build clouds into the area with some seeing mostly clear and some seeing mostly cloudy skies.

Looking forward to our Thursday we will see afternoon highs cool down a tad, only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy for the area. For our evening hours our temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s once again for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we will see isolated thunderstorms across the Concho Valley.