Stormy conditions across the Concho Valley with another round of showers and storms expected later this evening. Storms will severe at time with strong winds, large hail, and possible isolated tornadoes.

Wednesday conditions begin to improve as the cold front moves through the state. Cooler temperatures for Wednesday, but temperatures will begin to increase through the end of the workweek and into the weekend. Triple digit heat returns for Memorial Day Weekend to finish up the month of May on a hot note.