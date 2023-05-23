We saw some severe storms through the state last night though barely reaching into far northern counties of the Concho Valley. For our afternoon today we saw afternoon highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies were mostly sunny through the early afternoon and we’ve seen some clouds build into the area since them. Winds have been out of the south around 10 mph. As we go into the evening hours we will see temps drop to the mid 60s for overnight lows. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll see some isolated severe storms form across the area. While these storms will still be focused for our northern counties, they will reach further south than the storms we saw last night. The biggest concerns with these storms are large hail as well as large gusty winds. These storms will form through the evening, but their severity will be worse through the overnight hours after 10 PM. Winds will generally be out of the south at 10-15 though larger winds associated with these storms as they develop, and as we pass midnight our winds will shift out of the east.

For our Wednesday afternoon we will see afternoon highs cool down a tad and only reach the low to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 10 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy and we will see isolated storms across the area once again with a possibility of being severe. As we go into the evening we continue our rain chances. Temps drop down to the mid 60s once again for overnight lows.