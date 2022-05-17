No surprise here, its still hot. Temperatures broke 100s again for much of the Concho Valley. Some passing high clouds didn’t do a whole lot to keep temperatures any cooler and will begin to scatter out through the evening and overnight hours. Tonight lows will drop back into the mid 70s for overnight lows.

The heat continues for Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level ridge stay parked over the region. Friday the pattern begins to erode and cooler air works into the state from the northwest. Slight chance for some isolated showers and storms to develop along the dryline, but the rain chances will stay low as the dryline will be situated to the east of the area. Any storms that do develop will begin tracking to the east and away from the region.

Cooler for the weekend as temperatures tumble back down into the upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs. That will put temperatures in the Concho Valley back to average after a very hot start to the month of May.

Monday will present the next rain chances as a short wave trough increases lift and instability as the dryline moves further west.