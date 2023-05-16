Another day with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to mid 80s for afternoon highs. Skies have been cloudy for the majority of our Tuesday. Winds have been out of the north northeast at about 5 mph. As we go through the later parts of our day we will see temps drop to the low 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph though shifting out of the southwest after we pass midnight.

For our Wednesday afternoon we will see temps reach the mid to upper 80s with our southern and western counties possibly pushing into the 90s. Skies will be sunny for the area. Winds will be out of the east southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Through the evening hours the temps will drop into the mid to low 60s once again for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear overnight. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Thursdays temps will continue to climb and reach the low to mid 90s for the Concho Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon which allows us to see this warm up. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. Temps will only drop to the upper 60s for overnight lows. Skies overnight will be out of the south around 10 mph. Winds will be out of the south around 10 mph.