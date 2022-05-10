Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect for the western parts of the Concho Valley until 11PM.

Hot, Hazy, and Humid for West Texas as the dryline has pushed well off to the west. Dew point values have climbed up into the 60s and lower 70s across the Concho Valley. Temperatures across the region are slightly cooling with afternoon highs topping out in the mid 90s. Tonight, lows will cool off as well dropping into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Storms will develop off to the west along the dryline and begin to move eastward into the viewing area. Some storms could be severe with strong winds and large hail being the most likely concerns with tonight’s thunderstorms. Storms will begin to weaken and dissipate closer to midnight as they move across the area.

Wednesday pushes further west, keeping the humid conditions in place but move the rain chances further away to the west. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s for afternoon highs. Similar conditions will repeat for Thursday as well.

Friday, the dryline begin to retreat back to the east, increasing the chance for an isolated storm across the area, better chances will stay in the northern parts of the Concho Valley.

The hot and humid conditions will persist through the weekend, with afternoon highs hovering near the century mark going into next week.