KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 9th

Another cloudy and windy day with winds from 15 to 20 miles per hour. Our peak gusts got to the upper 30s. The cloud cover slowed our warm up as high barely got to the mid 70s. Overnight temperatures get down to the mid 50s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley for the next couple days. Highs get to the low 80s and upper 70s. Winds stay on the strong side with 15 to 20 miles per hour from the south.

The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see a storm or two. The front brings the cooler temperatures before the rain chances late on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down to normal for this time of year. Sunday it dries conditions back with upper 60s.