KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 9th

KLST Weather

Clear

San Angelo

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
57°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

64°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

65°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
56°F Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
15 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
57°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Another cloudy and windy day with winds from 15 to 20 miles per hour. Our peak gusts got to the upper 30s. The cloud cover slowed our warm up as high barely got to the mid 70s. Overnight temperatures get down to the mid 50s. The clouds and warm temperatures are staying for the Concho Valley for the next couple days. Highs get to the low 80s and upper 70s. Winds stay on the strong side with 15 to 20 miles per hour from the south.

The weekend a low pressure brings rain chances and a cool down. A few rain chances on Saturday with a few areas that could see a storm or two. The front brings the cooler temperatures before the rain chances late on Saturday. Temperatures cool back down to normal for this time of year. Sunday it dries conditions back with upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday

67° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 58°

Wednesday

79° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 79° 61°

Thursday

81° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 81° 61°

Friday

84° / 62°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 17% 84° 62°

Saturday

77° / 49°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 24% 77° 49°

Sunday

70° / 45°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 22% 70° 45°

Monday

71° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 71° 46°

66°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
66°

65°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
65°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

65°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
61°

60°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
59°

60°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
60°

62°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
62°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
64°

68°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

72°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
1%
77°

76°

5 PM
Cloudy
1%
76°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
75°

71°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
71°

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.