KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 3rd

A few breaks in the clouds before the storms roll into the Concho Valley. Overnight storms will be pushing through brings rain and lightning. The southern counties are under a slight risk for sever thunderstorms. these storms can produce more rainfall, hail and strong winds.

Wednesday morning a few showers and storms stick around. They start to lose strength in the evening. Highs for the day will be in the upper 50s with one or two 60s popping up. End of the week it dries up and stayings in the upper 60s and 70s.

