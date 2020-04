A nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Warm temperatures of 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. A mix of clouds and sunshine combine for the day.

A cold front changes up the warm air on Friday. The Concho Valley will see some rain and storms are possible in the southern counties. The cool air does affect our highs early on with highs for Friday in the mid 70s. Cooler 70s for the weekend and lingering rain due to the front stalling south of the Concho Valley.