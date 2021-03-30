KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Clear

San Angelo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Winds were strong today with 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures on the warm side with low to mid 80s. Overnight a cold front brings temperatures down. The start of your Wednesday will be in the mid 40s and getting into the upper 60s.

After this cold front temperatures take their slow time to warm back up. Into the weekend highs are back into the mid 70s. Next week getting above normal temperatures will low 80s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
45°F A clear sky. Low around 45F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
11 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
44°F A clear sky. Low 44F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph NE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
46°F A clear sky. Low 46F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 47°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 47°

Wednesday

68° / 36°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 68° 36°

Thursday

70° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 70° 45°

Friday

72° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 72° 50°

Saturday

68° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 68° 53°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 75° 56°

Monday

84° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 84° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 PM
Clear
0%
70°

67°

10 PM
Clear
0%
67°

64°

11 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

1 AM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

2 AM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

54°

4 AM
Clear
0%
54°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

50°

6 AM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

7 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

50°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

10 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
53°

56°

11 AM
Sunny/Wind
0%
56°

59°

12 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
59°

61°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
61°

63°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
63°

65°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

64°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
64°

60°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.