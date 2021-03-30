KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 30th

Winds were strong today with 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts getting up to 35 miles per hour. Temperatures on the warm side with low to mid 80s. Overnight a cold front brings temperatures down. The start of your Wednesday will be in the mid 40s and getting into the upper 60s.

After this cold front temperatures take their slow time to warm back up. Into the weekend highs are back into the mid 70s. Next week getting above normal temperatures will low 80s.