KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 2nd

KLST Weather

Clear

San Angelo

53°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

51°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
36°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

51°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

A cool day with low 60s for highs for Tuesday. With clear skies it will make for a chilly overnight with lows getting in the mid 30s. For the rest of the week the Concho Valley is warming up. Highs are getting in the mid 70s with a few clouds rolling in. Friday a quick moving low pressure and cold front moves across the state.

Friday is cooling down to the upper 60s and mid 60s on Saturday. This cold front is dry and keeping the Concho Valley dry. After that front we start to warm back up to the 70s.

Tuesday

54° / 36°
Clear
Clear 0% 54° 36°

Wednesday

75° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 75° 46°

Thursday

79° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 79° 50°

Friday

68° / 42°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 68° 42°

Saturday

65° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 65° 43°

Sunday

68° / 48°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 68° 48°

Monday

72° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 72° 56°

52°

8 PM
Clear
0%
52°

49°

9 PM
Clear
0%
49°

46°

10 PM
Clear
0%
46°

44°

11 PM
Clear
1%
44°

42°

12 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
1%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
1%
39°

38°

3 AM
Clear
2%
38°

38°

4 AM
Clear
3%
38°

38°

5 AM
Clear
4%
38°

37°

6 AM
Clear
5%
37°

38°

7 AM
Clear
4%
38°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
40°

47°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
47°

54°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

65°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

65°

7 PM
Clear
0%
65°

