KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 2nd

A cool day with low 60s for highs for Tuesday. With clear skies it will make for a chilly overnight with lows getting in the mid 30s. For the rest of the week the Concho Valley is warming up. Highs are getting in the mid 70s with a few clouds rolling in. Friday a quick moving low pressure and cold front moves across the state.

Friday is cooling down to the upper 60s and mid 60s on Saturday. This cold front is dry and keeping the Concho Valley dry. After that front we start to warm back up to the 70s.