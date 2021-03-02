KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 2nd
San Angelo53°F Clear Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 32%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 5 mph S
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee51°F Clear Feels like 49°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 31%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 3 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon52°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 4 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 2%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden51°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Humidity
- 36%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 3%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
A cool day with low 60s for highs for Tuesday. With clear skies it will make for a chilly overnight with lows getting in the mid 30s. For the rest of the week the Concho Valley is warming up. Highs are getting in the mid 70s with a few clouds rolling in. Friday a quick moving low pressure and cold front moves across the state.
Friday is cooling down to the upper 60s and mid 60s on Saturday. This cold front is dry and keeping the Concho Valley dry. After that front we start to warm back up to the 70s.
