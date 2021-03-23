KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 23rd

Tuesday and Wednesday are quiet days with temperatures in the mid 70s. Overnight lows are in the mid 40s. Winds are breezy with South to 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Overnight Wednesday and early Thursday another front comes through our area. This front does bring isolated showers and a cool down. Thursday’s highs get to the low 70s. Friday and Saturday warm up into the low 80s with windy conditions. Sunday a cold front cools us back down to the mid 70s.