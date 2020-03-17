KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 17th

Closings
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until midnight for most of the Concho Valley. Conditions are favorable for storms to be come severe.

Storms move through this evening and overnight. A break from the rain and storms early on the day Wednesday. Before a second round of storms overnight on Wednesday. Enhanced risk for Sterling, Coke, and Regan counties and parts of Irion, Tom Green and Runnels counties.

Warm temperatures for both days of upper 70s give energy to these storms. Wednesdays storms are more overnight and early Thursday. End of the week cold air and drier conditions comes to the area. Friday highs get to the low 60s. Saturday highs are even cooler with upper 50s.

