KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 16th

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

A nice warm start to the week. Highs got to the upper 70s with a few areas got to low 80s. It started out mostly cloudy but clearing through the days. Overnight lows get down to the upper 40s. Overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday morning a few strong storms quickly move across the Concho Valley. Most of the Concho Valley are in a slight risk of severe thunderstorm as this system comes through. The biggest threat is strong winds and some hail. The storms are fast moving and move through quickly.

Wednesday for the rest of the day is in the low 70s with clear skies. The rest of the week is a quiet weather pattern. Temperatures are stay at normal for highs and lows. Highs with be in the range of low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.