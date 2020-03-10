KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, March the 10th

Even warmer Tuesday with a high of 83 in San Angelo. Southern counties of Concho Valley saw upper 70s and Northern counties saw mid 80s. The warming trend continues into until Friday as a cold front comes through.

The cold front starts north of the area early on Friday. Light showers early in the day. As the cold front moves south in the afternoon a few storms are possible bringing more rain in the area. A break from the showers on Saturday before more moisture and showers come back.

Moisture comes back into the Concho Valley Sunday and Monday as the Low pressure gets to the coast.