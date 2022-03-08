Despite the cloudy start to the day, skies cleared out by the afternoon allowing temperatures to warm up into the 50s and 60s across the Concho Valley. Winds have been light and from the northeast, keeping temperatures still below average.

Winds will begin to turn more out of the south for Wednesday allowing temperatures to further increase. Clear skies remain in place through Thursday evening.

Thursday, winds will begin to increase ahead of the cold front expected to arrive early Friday morning. Increased moisture from the south and southeast, coupled with colder artic air will increase the risk of some wintery precipitation for parts of the Concho Valley. Accumulation doesn’t look to be significant as ground temperatures will still be slightly above freezing, but once again the bridges and overpasses in the northern parts of the Concho Valley could see some ice accumulation. Further south along I-10 temperatures will likely stay above freezing and stay as an “all rain” event.

The last gasp of winter won’t last very long as temperatures quickly rebound back to the 60s and 70s for the weekend and into next week.