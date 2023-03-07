Another calm day for the area, cloudy for the morning, though skies cleared and we saw partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. Temps rose into the mid to upper 80s once again for afternoon highs. Winds have been fairly calm and out of the south southeast around 10 mph. Humidity also increased throughout our Tuesday, with dewpoints in the 50s and 60s all day. As we head into the overnight hours our temps are gonna drop to the mid 50s for lows. Skies build some more clouds back into the area, and we’ll see some spotty showers and possible thunderstorms throughout our night, mainly after we pass midnight. Winds overnight will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph, though again as we pass midnight, we see some changes and these winds will shift now out of the northeast.

Some showers will continue into our very early hours Wednesday, though just seeing some mostly cloudy skies throughout our afternoon. Afternoon temps drop with some northern parts of the Concho Valley only reaching the low 60s though southern parts still reaching the 80s, and any range between the two is possible. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Going into the overnight hours our temps will drop to the low to upper 50s. Skies remain mostly cloudy, and winds overnight will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph, though as we pass midnight they shift out of the south southeast.

For our Thursday afternoon highs increase once again reaching the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy skies, and seeing some spotty showers through the area through the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph, becoming out of the west southwest further into the afternoon. As we go into the nighttime hours temps will drop to the low 50s. Skies remain cloudy overnight, with the return of some isolated showers and storms after midnight. Winds out of the east southwest at 5-15 mph, and shifting out of the northeast through the late night hours.