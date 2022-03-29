Temperatures warmed up into the 80s this afternoon providing the thermal energy needed at kick starts some evening thunderstorms as the low pressure system continues to track east. Winds have been breezy from the south with gust up to 35 MPH. Thunderstorms will begin to develop along the western parts of the Concho Valley and begin to moves eastward through the area. Some storms could be strong to severe at times with strong winds and large hail possible. Storms will begin develop around the 8pm and continue through the evening and begin to move out of the Concho Valley by 2am on Wednesday.

Wednesday, cooler as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will top out in the 70s with some strong winds from the west with gust up 40 MPH at times. During the evening hours will winds will begin to settle down and temperatures tumble into the mid 40s for overnight lows.

Conditions will settle down for the second half of the work week, as temperatures slowly recover from the cooler air. Mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 80s are expected for the weekend, so great weather in store for the Rodeo Parade in downtown San Angelo.

Another chances for some isolated showers and storms early next week for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will be very isolated, with some increase cloud coverage and cooler temperatures with another cold front.