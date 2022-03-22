Breezy and cool across the region, temperatures stayed below average for this time of year by about 10-15 degrees. Winds have been from the northwest throughout the afternoon gusting up to 35 MPH at times. Tonight, lows will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Winds before to die down on Thursday and turning out of the south, that starts a warming trend to go into the weekend, and into next week.

Another frontal system moves into the region next week bringing some possible showers and storms by Tuesday of next week.