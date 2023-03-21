Warm and breezy throughout the Concho Valley as temperatures climb up into the 70s, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday’s highs. Winds have calm down a bit, but are still on the breezy side with gust up to 25 MPH from the southwest. Lows tonight will stay on the warmer side with most locations dropping down into the mid to upper 50s.

Similar conditions expected for Wednesday but warmer as temperatures climb even further into the 80s. Humidity will also increase for the area, putting in all of the pieces for some potential thunderstorms late Thursday evening as an area of instability moves in from the west.

Thursday, warm, humid, and breezy for the area with the dryline expected to develop some strong to severe thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Greatest concern will be gusty winds and large hail, the fast moving nature of the line of storms will reduce the risk of flooding but some areas could see heavy downpours at times. Tornado threat will remain minimal and decrease further as the thunderstorms form into a line of storms as they move off to the east.

Friday, strong gusty winds behind the dryline will dry out the region and could kick up some dust in the western parts of the state and Concho Valley. Mostly clear skies expected for Friday will continue into the weekend with a slight dip in the temperatures and winds settling down for Saturday and Sunday.