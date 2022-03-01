Cloudy but warm across the Concho Valley as high pressure remains the dominate force in the western and central United States. Temperatures climbed up into the upper 60s and lower 70s, lows will fall into the upper 30s and lowers 40s this evening.

The warming trend roll along through the week as temperature approach the 80s towards the weekend.

Friday as the warm conditions continue winds will begin to increase from the south with some gust getting up to 25 MPH at times, especially during the afternoon hours. Those breezy conditions will repeat again on Saturday.

Next cold front arrive late on Sunday, bringing some slight chances for some showers and thunderstorms through the area with cooler temperature heading into next work week.