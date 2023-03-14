A little bit of a cool afternoon for our Pi day today. Lows last night dropped to the low 40s, and we haven’t warmed up too much into our Tuesday afternoon, with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Winds also picked up last night and today they have been out of the southeast around 10 mph. We woke up to some very cloudy conditions though skies cleared throughout the afternoon, and we saw the sun for a bit. Once the sun sets, temps will drop back down to the upper 40s tonight for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east southeast around 10 mph, and skies will regain clouds to remain mostly cloudy throughout the night.

A slight warm up for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching into the low 70s. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies all day, and winds increase out of the south at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. As we go into the evening our temps won’t cool down all to much, with lows in the upper 50s for the area. Skies remain mostly cloudy, with few isolated showers possible through the area, these showers mainly taking place after midnight. Winds will remain pretty hefty and out of the south at 20-25 mph with gusts still up to 30 mph.

For our Thursday we increase our temps even further reaching back into the low 80s for our afternoon highs. We still see the chance at some showers across the Concho Valley throughout our afternoon, though most of us just seeing mostly cloudy skies. The winds also don’t vacate the area quite yet as we see them out of the south southwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. As we head into the overnight hours temps really drop and we see lows in the mid 30s, getting awfully close to the freezing mark. Holding on to the shot at some rain for us even into our nighttime hours, though once again isolated. Skies remaining mostly cloudy and winds decrease some, now out of the west northwest at 20 mph, and as we pass midnight shifting out of the north northeast, and still gusting up to 30 mph.