KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 30th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another hot day with 102 as the high for San Angelo and upper 90s for the rest of the Concho Valley. A few isolated showers are possible as the sun sets this evening. The same pattern of evening storms and triple digits are possible tomorrow.

The end of the week the dry line stays over the border between Texas and New Mexico. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s with a few breaking into the 100s. The heat index will play apart as we enter the 4th of July weekend. It will feel warmer outside due to some humidity through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.