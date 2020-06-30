KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 30th

Another hot day with 102 as the high for San Angelo and upper 90s for the rest of the Concho Valley. A few isolated showers are possible as the sun sets this evening. The same pattern of evening storms and triple digits are possible tomorrow.

The end of the week the dry line stays over the border between Texas and New Mexico. Temperatures will stay in the upper 90s with a few breaking into the 100s. The heat index will play apart as we enter the 4th of July weekend. It will feel warmer outside due to some humidity through the weekend.