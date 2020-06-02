KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 2nd

A mostly cloudy day with a few breaks to bring sunshine. Highs got to the upper 80s for San Angelo and others seeing mid 80s. Rest of the week warming up into the 90s. Clear skies and highs in the 90s could make it feel warmer.

This is due to a high pressure and upper atmosphere ridge. These two stay in place for the several days. Tropical Storm Cristobal is developing in the Gulf just of the coast of Mexico. This storm is predicted to move North slowly. The storm starts to effect the United States next week.