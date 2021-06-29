KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 29th

Some scattered showers and storms are expected again for this evening. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers have helped temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. We have plenty of moisture in our area to repeat the pattern of scatter showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and a few places in the low 90s.

The weekend is getting a bit less rain chances in the afternoon. Winds are coming from the North in the upper atmosphere. This will help keep highs in the upper 80s.