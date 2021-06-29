KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 29th

Weather

Some scattered showers and storms are expected again for this evening. Partly cloudy skies and a few showers have helped temperatures stay in the upper 80s. Overnight lows get down to the low 70s. We have plenty of moisture in our area to repeat the pattern of scatter showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s and a few places in the low 90s.

The weekend is getting a bit less rain chances in the afternoon. Winds are coming from the North in the upper atmosphere. This will help keep highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

81°F Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

78°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
31%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
