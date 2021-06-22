KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 22nd

A nice cool start to our Tuesday with the morning being in the upper 60s The clouds slowly clearing for the rest of the day and into the evening. Highs only got to the upper 80s. Overnight expect another cool evening with lows back in the upper 60s.

The rest of the week is back to summer. Temperatures get to the upper 90s with mostly clear skies. Heat Index are above triple digits for the end of the week. The weekend a few degree coolers for our highs. They get back to the mid 90s.

Another front is expected late on Sunday into Monday. Rain chances are possible Sunday and Monday as the front slowly moves South. Temperatures get to the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.