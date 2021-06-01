KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances for the rest of your Tuesday are staying low with one or two stray shower overnight. Lows starting out your day are cool in the lo 60s. Rain chances pick back up on Wednesday. Friday is dry but the rain chances come back for Saturday.

The temperatures for the week are in the low 80s. Overcast clouds and rain chances keep it on the cooler side. In the end of the week humidity starts to rise as we see a warm up and the Concho Valley in a moisture atmosphere. Next week we start to see more June like conditions with clear skies and temperatures in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

81°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
61°F Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
62°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph E
Precip
19%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Taking Entries Now!

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.