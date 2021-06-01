KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 1st

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances for the rest of your Tuesday are staying low with one or two stray shower overnight. Lows starting out your day are cool in the lo 60s. Rain chances pick back up on Wednesday. Friday is dry but the rain chances come back for Saturday.

The temperatures for the week are in the low 80s. Overcast clouds and rain chances keep it on the cooler side. In the end of the week humidity starts to rise as we see a warm up and the Concho Valley in a moisture atmosphere. Next week we start to see more June like conditions with clear skies and temperatures in the low 90s.