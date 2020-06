Partly cloudy day with highs in the mid 90s across the Concho Valley. A few showers popped up over the eastern counties. the evening stays dry with a few clouds. Lows across the area get into the upper 60s. Highs stay in the mid 90s for most of the week. The high pressure over New Mexico and Colorado stays with us keeping the warm temps.

Upper atmosphere gives a few chances of pop up showers end of the week and a few next week.