KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, June the 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A typical summer day across the Concho Valley. A few clouds but mostly clear sky conditions. Temperatures were mostly in the mid 90s. One or two areas got to the upper 90s. Heat index is a few degrees above what the actual temperatures. It feels like upper 90s for most people in the area.

The rest of the week is back to normal. Summer like conditions across the entire area. Highs are in the upper 90s. Clear skies and a light breeze will allow our heat index to be slightly higher. The first time we see getting above triple digits is the weekend. Sunday and Monday we could see a heat advisory issued.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

92°F Sunny Feels like 94°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

San Angelo

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

93°F Sunny Feels like 95°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Eldorado

90°F Fair Feels like 91°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph E
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 92°
Wind
11 mph ENE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
67°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
10 mph ENE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Last Week to Enter and Win!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.