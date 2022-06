Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for the majority of the Concho Valley until 9PM.

The heat continues across the Concho Valley and Texas. Temperatures topped the triple digit point once again with clear skies and winds from the southwest. That trend will remain in place as high pressure stays strong off to the west of the region.

Tonight lows will slide back into the mid 70s and the this pattern is expected to repeat through the rest of the week and into the weekend.