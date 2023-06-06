We saw mostly sunny skies through most of our morning as well as our afternoon across the area. We saw some very isolated showers across the Concho Valley as well. Temperatures raised into the low to upper 80s for our afternoon highs. Winds have been out of the northeast around 5-10 mph. As we go into the evening our temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph, though after we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the west.

For our Wednesday we will see temperatures raise into the mid to upper 80s, and possibly lower 90s for our afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the southeast around 5 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Skies will mostly cloudy through the start of the evening and we may see some very isolated rain chances. As we go past midnight our skies will gradually clear and we’ll see mostly clear skies. Winds will shift slightly, now out of the east southeast yet still only around 5 mph.

Thursdays afternoon temps continue to climb, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s for the majority of us. Skies will be sunny and winds will be out of the west southwest still at around 5 mph. As we go into the evening we will see temps drop to the upper 60s for our overnight lows. These temps will be very close to average. Skies overnight will be mostly clear and winds will shift out of the southeast, but remain calm and around 5 mph once again.