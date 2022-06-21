Happy Summer Solstice as the official start of summer, but the atmosphere has been in the summer groove for the past couple of months. Temperatures will peak in the upper 90s and low 100s with some partly cloudy skies. The pattern remains mostly unchanged through the rest of week and into the weekend. Winds will remain from the southeast pulling in some moisture to produce some of those afternoon cumulus clouds.

Eyes will be focused on early next week as a cold front will move into the state, increasing some rain chances late on Sunday and through early Tuesday. That could front will also pull those afternoon highs back down below the triple digit mark and closer to average.