If you thought yesterday was hot well here’s a shock, today was even hotter! Here in San Angelo we maxed out at 114 degrees, which breaks not only our daily record but also marks our all time hottest day that we’ve ever recorded here. Skies have been sunny and this is much of what allowed us to reach this high heat. Though we’ve seen some very isolated storms for our southern counties including near Junction out in Kimble county as well as near Ozona. . Winds have been out of the north northeast around 10 mph. As we go into our evening we will cool off into the upper 70s for our overnight lows. Overnight skies will be partly cloudy. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph though as we pass midnight these winds will shift out of the southeast.

For our Wednesday afternoon we will see afternoon highs back in the triple digits but a degree or two below what we saw today. Still expected to break our daily afternoon high for tomorrow. We’ll also see some storms pop up across much of the area through the late afternoon and into the evening.