Hot and dry pattern continues to the Concho Valley. Certainly not the news a lot of people want to hear but the upper level pattern pulls the ridge back over the central United States and keep the pattern in place for the foreseeable future. Temperatures have cooled slightly topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s for much of the region.

Thursday and Friday winds will turn a bit more from the southeast vs. southwest, that will increase some moisture slightly but with high pressure still in place it will be unlikely to see showers or storms develop out of it. Some increased moisture to help to limit the afternoon highs, but will stay hovering around the century mark for the full extended forecast.